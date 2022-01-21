Left Menu

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star who rose to global fame with his "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died at the age of 74. The American singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Meat Loaf Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star who rose to global fame with his "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died at the age of 74.

The American singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. His hits included the near 10-minute long title track from "Bat of Hell", "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" from the same album, and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" from 1993 album "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell".

"From his heart to your souls ... don't ever stop rocking!" the statement posted on his own Facebook page said. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side."

