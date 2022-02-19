Left Menu

Vikrant Massey shares first photos from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur

After getting hitched to his longtime ladylove Sheetal Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey has shared the first official pictures from their wedding.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:21 IST
Vikrant Massey shares first photos from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After getting hitched to his longtime ladylove Sheetal Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey has shared the first official pictures from their wedding. Vikrant took to his Instagram page on Saturday and shared a note along with pictures from their wedding ceremony. He wrote, "Saal saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022."

In the pictures, Vikrant looked handsome dressed in a white sherwani, while the bride donned a traditional bridal lehenga and gold jewellery. As soon as Vikrant dropped the wedding photos, actor Taapsee Pannu wrote in the comments, "Finally! So so happy for both of you!" Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta, Aditya Narayan and several others also congratulated the couple.

Vikrant and Sheetal had gotten married on Friday in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony. The duo, who featured together in the first season of the web series 'Broken But Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022