Imtiaz Ali evinces interest in Arunachal Pradesh locales for film shoot

Ace Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali on Saturday expressed his interest in shooting a film in Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the diversity of the frontier state should be showcased on the big screen.

Ali, who has churned out blockbuster hits such as 'Jab We Met', was in the state to attend an interactive session with filmmakers, organised as part of the celebrations to mark 50 years of Arunachal's conception and existence.

The director, who is a Hindu College senior of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, said he had been to Tawang on an earlier occasion and his present visit to Itanagar made him realise that the state's "diversity should be highlighted''.

Earlier in the day, legendary Bollywood director Rahul Rawail's book 'Raj Kapoor: Master of work' was also released at the state Assembly's Dorjee Khandu Hall.

Rawail, director of 'Betaab', 'Love Story', and 'Anjaam', was a long-time assistant of Raj Kapoor.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu released the book at the event.

