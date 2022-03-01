Probe ordered into alleged police assault on devotees

The Matura police has ordered a probe into the alleged assault of devotees and ‘kanwarias’ visiting Gopeshwar Temple in Vrindavan near here by a policeman on Tuesday inside the temple complex.

The probe was ordered after a video purportedly showing a sub-inspector attacking devotees and ‘kanwarais’ inside the temple went viral on social media.

The deputy superintendent of police has been asked to probe the incident, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The devotees and Kanvarias had gathered inside the Gopeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vrindavan on the occasion of Maha Shivratri to pay their obeisance.

It is one of the main temples of Braj Bhumi where ‘kanwarias’ offer ‘gangajal’ to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)