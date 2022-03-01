Left Menu

Probe ordered into alleged police assault on devotees

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:10 IST
Probe ordered into alleged police assault on devotees
  • Country:
  • India

The Matura police has ordered a probe into the alleged assault of devotees and ‘kanwarias’ visiting Gopeshwar Temple in Vrindavan near here by a policeman on Tuesday inside the temple complex.

The probe was ordered after a video purportedly showing a sub-inspector attacking devotees and ‘kanwarais’ inside the temple went viral on social media.

The deputy superintendent of police has been asked to probe the incident, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The devotees and Kanvarias had gathered inside the Gopeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vrindavan on the occasion of Maha Shivratri to pay their obeisance.

It is one of the main temples of Braj Bhumi where ‘kanwarias’ offer ‘gangajal’ to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022