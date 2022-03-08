Left Menu

Katie Aselton to star alongside Bill Burr in comedy ‘Old Dads’

Actor Katie Aselton will be starring opposite Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the comedy film Old Dads.According to Deadline, the film marks Burrs feature directorial debut. He has also penned the script along with Ben Tishler. PTI SHD SHD

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-03-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 10:54 IST
Actor Katie Aselton will be starring opposite Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the comedy film ''Old Dads''.

According to Deadline, the film marks Burr's feature directorial debut. He has also penned the script along with Ben Tishler. The story enters on a middle-aged father, Jack (Burr), and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine), who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood.

Aselton, who was recently seen in AppleTV Plus' ''The Morning Show'', will play the role of Jack's wife in ''Old Dads''.

Miramax and Burr's banner All Things Comedy are producing the film.The project is currently being filmed in Los Angeles. PTI SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

