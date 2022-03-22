Technicolor Creative Studios Launches Beyond Imagination, a Virtual Festival Focusing on the Future of Creative Technology

Featuring speakers from Disney, Dreamworks, HBO, and more, the five-day free festival will launch on March 21, 2022 Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS) has announced the launch of a free, five-day virtual festival beginning on March 21, 2022, for filmmakers, brands, tech-enthusiasts, and creative production talent. Beyond Imagination will bring together artists, technologists, industry stakeholders, and partners across TCS’ four brands, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation, and Technicolor Games to explore the intersections of creativity and technology. With a strong Indian representation at the festival, audiences can expect both, global and local insights from industry experts. With confirmed speakers and partners - Disney, Dreamworks, HBO, Epic Games to name a few - the festival will feature exclusive live demos, panel discussions, podcasts, and white paper downloads. Topics include the growing popularity of the Metaverse, NFTs and Blockchain, sustainable production, and storytelling techniques behind iconic brand and film stories. The five-day festival will culminate in a special edition podcast season available across all platforms. Biren Ghose, Country Head- Technicolor India, welcomed the industry to the festival, “India’s Animation, Visual effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) industry is going through a massive growth phase in India. The Government of India has identified this industry as a champion sector. As India’s pioneer in global creative services, Technicolor Creative Studios has provided talent unique opportunities for growth and the chance to work on the best projects in the world. Beyond Imagination is our endeavour to inspire those involved in this the industry with a global round-up of the best speakers and themes.” Beyond Imagination will allow participants to navigate their areas of interest across six key tracks: Filmmaking, Gaming, Advertising, Animation, Innovation, and Talent: • Beyond Filmmaking: exclusive behind-the scenes insights, live demonstrations, and future-facing production trends across the feature film and episodic industries.

• Beyond Gaming: leading partners and talent within the gaming world to discuss the state of the gaming industry, from building games to marketing them.

• Beyond Advertising: spotlighting the creative talent and strategic minds that bring big brand ideas to life across the marketing and advertising industry. Discussions range from sustainable production to building worlds in the Metaverse.

• Beyond Animation: insights into the process of creating fictional characters, as well as stylization and storytelling.

• Beyond Innovation: a series of discussions around the core technologies powering and evolving creative industries across entertainment and brand marketing.

• Beyond Talent: specifically aimed at budding talent looking to step into the creative industries. This track will touch on career journeys, hiring practices and the importance of diverse talent across the creative and technology industries. Mark Hardy, Chief Marketing Officer at Technicolor Creative Studios, said of the upcoming festival, “The Beyond Imagination virtual festival is a unique opportunity for the global VFX community to step inside Technicolor Creative Studios and hear the story behind the stories. We have a fantastic line-up of talent and partners taking part, to provide insights on major projects and give their point of view on the future of creative technology. If you are in the VFX industry (or want to be), this is the perfect opportunity to discover more about the work we do at The Mill, MPC, Technicolor Games and Mikros Animation.” Sign up to receive your festival pass and the full schedule of activity here: www.technicolor.com/create/beyondimagination. About Technicolor Creative Studios Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. We inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work. Our award-winning teams of artists and technologists’ partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere. No idea is too ambitious for us to create to an incredibly high standard. Technicolor Creative Studios provides World Class production expertise in Film, Episodic, Gaming, Advertising and Experiential Marketing.

