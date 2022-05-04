Left Menu

Vijay-starrer 'Beast' to be available on Netflix from May 11

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:48 IST
Actor Vijay's latest movie ''Beast'' will start streaming on Netflix from May 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The Tamil-language film, which released theatrically on April 13, will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on the digital platform.

''Can you feel the power, terror, fire because 'Beast' arrives on Netflix on May 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi,'' a post on Netflix India's official Twitter handle read.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ''Beast'' features Vijay as a former RAW agent who tries to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Pooja Hegde starred opposite Vijay in the movie, which was produced by Sun Pictures.

Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen and Aparna Das are also part of the film's cast.

