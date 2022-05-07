Left Menu

Girl, 6, found dead, battered near home in Manesar

A six-year-old girl was found dead with deep injury marks on her body in the IMT Manesar area, police said on Saturday. A senior investigating officer said that deep injury marks were found on the head, eyes, and other body parts of the girl.We will share the details soon.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:12 IST
A six-year-old girl was found dead with deep injury marks on her body in the IMT Manesar area, police said on Saturday. She was found on Friday near a pile of bricks only a few meters away from her house where her family lived on rent, they said.

Police haven't ruled out rape but are waiting for the postmortem report. Her body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem. A complaint of murder was filed by the father of the girl at IMT Manesar Police Station. Police have detained a boy from the same neighborhood for questioning on suspicion. According to the complaint, the victim's family belongs to Uttar Pradesh and her father works in a factory. "I have two daughters. My younger daughter asked me to give her Rs 10 to buy Frooti. I gave her the money and she went outside but did not return till late.

"We started searching for her and after many hours of search, we found her battered body near a pile of bricks. We then informed the police," the father said in his complaint. "I want strict action against whoever did this," he said. A senior investigating officer said that deep injury marks were found on the head, eyes, and other body parts of the girl.

"We will share the details soon. As of now we are trying to get details from the boy who is suspected. Sections of the POCSO act will be added only if doctor confirms rape after the post mortem," Kala Ramachandran, Police Commissioner, Gurugram told PTI "We have sought doctor's opinion specifically on whether rape occurred or not," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

