Peerless Group managing director S K Roy dies, Mamata offers condolences

Sunil Kanti Roy, the managing director of Kolkata-based diversified conglomerate Peerless Group, breathed his last at a hospital here after battling a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 78.

Roy was suffering from old age-related ailments, they said. He was put on a ventilator on Saturday after his health condition deteriorated. He died on Sunday night.

The industrialist is survived by their wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren.

Roy, a recipient of Padma Shri, had taken over the responsibilities of the conglomerate from his elder brother, B K Roy, after his death in 1985. The group engages in the businesses of finance, hotels, real estate, and healthcare.

Extending her condolences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, ''I am deeply saddened by the passing of eminent industrialist S K Roy. He has made significant contributions in the fields of finance, insurance, health, hotels, housing, automobiles, securities, etc. He was involved in various social welfare activities.'' Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, in a tweet, wrote his demise marked the end of a business era in the state.

''Deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Shri Sunil Kanti Roy, ace entrepreneur & managing director of Peerless Group. His passing marks the end of an era for business in Bengal. My condolences to his friends & family. May his soul rest in peace.'' Roy was born in 1944 on January 8 in Kolkata. His father, Radheshyam Roy, had started out as a school teacher but later went on to become the founder of Peerless in 1932 in Bangladesh. In his lifetime, Roy had been associated with various socio-cultural and corporate bodies of national repute. He was the president of the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BNCCI) from 2009 to 2010 and the executive committee member of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for several years.

He was awarded 'Rajib Gandhi Smriti Puraskar' in 1993, in recognition of his outstanding qualities.

On March 31, 2009, Roy received 'Padma Shri' from Pratibha Patil, the then President of India, in recognition of his distinguished services in the field of social work.

The group currently has a net worth of Rs 1,913 crore.

