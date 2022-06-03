Two suspected robbers lynched in Pakistan’s Karachi city

An irate mob has lynched two of the three suspected robbers for allegedly shooting and injuring a man during a robbery attempt here, police said on Friday, in yet another instance of street crime that has now become a common feature in Pakistan’s commercial hub. Iqbal Market SHO Khan Mohammed Bhatti said three brothers were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by three alleged robbers in Karachi’s Orangi Town, who reportedly snatched cash and other valuables from the trio. When one of the brothers, Tehseen Javed, tried to resist, the suspected robbers opened fire at him. Just when the brothers managed to nab the suspects, residents from the locality gathered at the scene and thrashed the three suspects before the arrival of the police, Bhatti said. Javed and the three injured suspects were admitted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries, he said. Bhatti added that the identity of the two deceased could not be ascertained immediately, while the third alleged robber’s condition was also reportedly critical. Street crimes have been rampant in Pakistan’s Karachi city, and in recent times, authorities have tried to systematically quell this menace, but they have met with little or no success. In February this year, Pakistan’s former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had suggested posting paramilitary Rangers at the city’s police station to curb this menace, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed police officials to undertake strict patrolling, the Dawn newspaper had reported. In March this year, Shah said that there were at least 7,500 offenders involved in street crimes roaming in Karachi. The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has reported more than 60,000 cases of street crimes in Karachi in 2021 in which nearly 1,854 cars, around 5,000 motorbikes and 25,188 mobile phones were snatched at gunpoint in 2021 not counting cash and other valuables stolen by street criminals. The CPLC data revealed that 10 people, including a policeman, have lost their lives and 66 others, including three cops, women and children, were wounded over resisting mugging attempts in January 2022 alone.

