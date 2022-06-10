Pranitha Subhash welcomes baby girl
Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have become parents to their first child, a baby girl.The 29-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Raju in May last year, shared the news of babys arrival on Friday on her Instagram account.The last few days have been surreal... ever since our baby girl was born, Subhash wrote.
“The last few days have been surreal... ever since our baby girl was born,” Subhash wrote. ''I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth,'' she added.
The actor, who was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature film ''Hungama 2'', also thanked her anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was ''as less painful as possible''. Subhash predominantly features in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her popular movies are ''Porki'', ''Baava'', and ''Bheema Theeradalli''.
