Left Menu

Pranitha Subhash welcomes baby girl

Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have become parents to their first child, a baby girl.The 29-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Raju in May last year, shared the news of babys arrival on Friday on her Instagram account.The last few days have been surreal... ever since our baby girl was born, Subhash wrote.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:55 IST
Pranitha Subhash welcomes baby girl
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have become parents to their first child, a baby girl.

The 29-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Raju in May last year, shared the news of baby's arrival on Friday on her Instagram account.

“The last few days have been surreal... ever since our baby girl was born,” Subhash wrote. ''I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth,'' she added.

The actor, who was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature film ''Hungama 2'', also thanked her anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was ''as less painful as possible''. Subhash predominantly features in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her popular movies are ''Porki'', ''Baava'', and ''Bheema Theeradalli''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022