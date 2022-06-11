Maha: Painter-author Ravi Paranjape dies at 86
Renowned painter-author Ravi Paranjape died in a private hospital in Pune on Saturday, a source close to his family said.
Paranjape, who also worked in the fields of architecture, publishing and advertising, was 86.
Born on October 8, 1935 in Belgaum in Karnataka, Paranjape received numerous awards for his artistic and literary accomplishments, and also authored several books and articles on art as well as political and social reforms based on his theory of design-based culture.
