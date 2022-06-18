Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi stable, recovering well: Hospital sources

She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited her at the hospital on June 13.Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in-charge of the Congress communications department, on Friday said a fungal infection had been detected in the party presidents lower respiratory tract upon admission to the hospital.She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:48 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering well, sources at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here said on Saturday, nearly a week after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues.

She was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the hospital, according to Congress.

Hospital sources said Sonia Gandhi's ''condition is currently stable'' and she is ''recovering well''.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her at the hospital on June 13.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in charge of the Congress' communications department, on Friday said a fungal infection had been detected in the party president's lower respiratory tract upon admission to the hospital.

''She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment,'' he said.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.

