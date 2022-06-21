Yoga Day: Rajasthan guv, Raj Bhavan staff perform yoga asanas
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra performed yoga asanas with officers and employees of the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Tuesday and said the ancient practice is integral to holistic well-being.
He said that yoga not only keeps the body healthy but also keeps the mind positive, according to an official statement.
Since ancient times, Mishra said, yoga has been integral to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the international level and said that this is a testament to the Indian tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).
The governor also called for coordinated efforts for ensuring the maximum spread of yoga.
