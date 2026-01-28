Ajit Pawar's untimely demise is very shocking and saddening: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Ajit Pawar's untimely demise is very shocking and saddening: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Pawar
- PM Modi
- untimely demise
- shocking
- political leader
- legacy
- mourning
- nation
- memory
- impact
ALSO READ
Legacy Lives On: Lok Sabha Pays Tribute to Iconic Leaders
Maharashtra Mourns: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy
Tragic Loss: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy
Political Leaders Mourn Tragic Loss of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death: Maharashtra govt announces three-day state mourning.