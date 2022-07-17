Left Menu

Netflix's live-action 'Yu Yu Hakusho' cast Yusuke as lead actor

Netflix has found its main lead aka Yusuke Urameshi, for their live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series.

Yu Yu Hakusho (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix has found its main lead aka Yusuke Urameshi, for their live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series. According to Deadline, Takumi Kitamura, an actor from Tokyo Revengers, will play the lead. The streamer first revealed the initiative last year, but information and fresh images are just now becoming available.

The series will take direct inspiration from the 1990 manga, despite their already being an anime adaptation. The narrative centres on Yasuke, a young miscreant who perishes while doing good. He cannot fit in Heaven or Hell, so he turns becomes an underworld investigator in an effort to reconcile his soul with his body. IGN, who was able to obtain a statement from the series' star and director, broke the story first."The original work is a universal and unique masterpiece and a reason why Japan is so proud of its strong manga and anime culture. I am happy to share the masterpiece of Yu Yu Hakusho with the world and I hope we can create something people everywhere will enjoy,"

"When I first heard about Yu Yu Hakusho receiving a live-action adaptation, I honestly wondered if it would even be possible--but after being presented with the producer's vision and possibilities with Netflix, my expectations grew and I found myself burning with passion to make this project come to life," said director ShoTsukikawa. More than anything, I think the appeal of Yu Yu Hakusho comes from its characters, which is why I wanted to highlight the appealing relationships and battles in Yu Yu Hakusho." Tsukikawa also added insight into what fans can look forward to with the series action scenes.

"The visual effects we use are quite advanced, as we utilize cutting-edge technology, aimed for the best quality we can achieve," he states. " Lastly, from the very beginning, we were strongly aware of creating a series for a global audience. Just like when I first heard about this adaptation, there may be people out there who feel it's an impossible undertaking, but no matter how many ways I express how I feel, I believe the work will speak for itself and prove it's possible. I will continue to pour my heart and soul into the project to deliver the best entertainment from Japan to the world. " (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

