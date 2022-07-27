The Famous Bull Run

Do you remember that famous bull run scene from the Bollywood film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" in which 10-20 bulls are let loose onto a crowd of hundreds of people? I am sure that you do.

Even imagining the scene of the bulls chasing after you, trying to trample you down and hitting you with their horns tossing and flying you in the air sounds scary enough. But don't worry, you are in a safe place in your house away from such madness.

But, would you believe if you are told that there is a place on earth where this madness of running bulls into the crowd is celebrated as a tradition?! Pamplona, the capital of Navarre province in Northern Spain is one famous place where the "Pamplona Encierro" (bull run in Spanish) is held for nine days during the summertime San Fermines festival in the honor of Saint Fermin.

The story of the origin of the bull run is quite interesting as it was never meant to be a bull run in the first place but rather a practice of transporting bulls from the fields outside the city, in which the local youths jumped among them to make the bulls aggressive and ready for in-ring action for the spectators.

The Pamplona bull run has become a global tourist attraction for the people who come and take part in the run to show off their bravado. The event is getting covered by RTVE (National Spanish TV channel) for over 30 years now, and every year from 6 to 14 July during the celebration of the San Fermines festival.

The only rules that you need to follow to be part of this adrenaline-pumping race are that you are at least 18 years or old, have to run in the same direction as the bulls, and should not be under the influence of alcohol or any kind of intoxication.

Wooden fences are erected on the sectioned-off streets to direct the bulls to the bullring. The first bull race begins on the morning of 7th July and generally consists of 6 bulls for encierro. Once you have become part of the bull race, you have to sing a "benediction" (a form of prayer) three times asking Saint Fermin to guide and bless you through encierro before the race begins. As a participant, you should wear traditional clothing for the festival, a white shirt, trousers with a red waistband (Faja), and a neckerchief for the race.

At 8 am, the first rocket is set off to alert the participants that the gates holding the bulls are open. Then a second rocket is fired to signal that the bulls are let loose and lastly the 3rd and 4th rockets are set off signaling that the herd has entered the bullring. The length of the run is 875 meters (957 yards) and lasts for a duration of 2 minutes and 30 seconds giving you the pure taste of excitement and fear.

So..Are you ready to show off your Bravado and have an experience of a lifetime ?!