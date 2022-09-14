Left Menu

Kabir Khan receives sweet birthday wish from wife Mini Mathur

On the occasion of filmmaker Kabir Khan's birthday, his wife and actor Mini Mathur dropped a cute post for him on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 19:01 IST
Kabir Khan receives sweet birthday wish from wife Mini Mathur
Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of filmmaker Kabir Khan's birthday, his wife and actor Mini Mathur dropped a cute post for him on social media. Taking to Instagram Story, Mini uploaded a picture with Kabir from the flight. In the image, Kabir is seen sleeping with an eye mask and face mask.

"When you don't want the paps to post your airport look! Happy birthday @Kabirkhankk !" she captioned the post. Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur got married on February 28, 1998. They have two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sairah.

Apart from his wife, his friend Vicky Kaushal also wished him on his birthday on social media. Sharing a candid image of Kabir, Vicky wrote, "Happy birthday Kabir sir. Dher sara pyaar aur jhappiyan."

Kabir is best known for directing projects such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'New York', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and '83' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022