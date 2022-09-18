Left Menu

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Saturday shared an adorable picture of her with husband Virat Kolhi on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 08:52 IST
Anushka Sharma misses hubby Virat Kohli as he leaves for T20I match against Australia
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Saturday shared an adorable picture of her with husband Virat Kolhi on social media. Taking to Instagram, Anushka captioned the post, "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CinhRc1skDW/ In the adorable picture, the couple could be seen standing close to each other, donning warm clothes and posing for the camera lens.

Actor Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her next film 'Chakda Xpress' in London, meanwhile, cricketer Virat Kohli, on Saturday arrived at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali along with the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I match against Australia, which will take place on September 20. The three-match T20I home series against Australia will start on September 20 in Mohali. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25.

Speaking of 'Chakda Xpress', it is a sports biopic film based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Jhulan is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

