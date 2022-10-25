Left Menu

Prez Murmu to present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to President's Bodyguard Thursday

The presentation parade shall thereafter be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner and the modern-day role of the Presidents Bodyguard, said the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.Professionally honed with precision and trained to perfection, the horsemen will display a variety of traditional Indian equestrian skills followed by the horses trotting in line with the music of the military band, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:43 IST
Prez Murmu to present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to President's Bodyguard Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard at a ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 27, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

People interested in witnessing the special show and the ceremony may register themselves on the website www.presidentofindia.gov.in as a limited number of seats are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, it said.

''In the one-and-half-hour-long ceremony, the President's Bodyguard will accept President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner. The presentation parade shall thereafter be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner and the modern-day role of the President's Bodyguard,'' said the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Professionally honed with precision and trained to perfection, the horsemen will display a variety of traditional Indian equestrian skills followed by the horses trotting in line with the music of the military band, it said. ''It will showcase the synchronous perfection in training, balance and ceremonial deportment of both the horse and the rider,'' the statement said.

Being the President of India's own troops, the PBG has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army, privileged to carry the President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022