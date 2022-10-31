Left Menu

Social media users say mystery resolved after Urvashi Rautela reveals identity of RP

In August, Urvashi gave an interview to an entertainment portal where she said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep.

Actor and model Urvashi Rautella has finally revealed the identity of the 'RP' in her life and social media seemed to express relief at the resolution of the mystery. This year, in August, Urvashi gave an interview to an entertainment portal, the clip of which later went viral. In the interview, she said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the "RP" Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi recently unveiled the identity of 'RP' by taking to Instagram and posting a picture of actor Ram Pothineni, captioning it with red rose and red heart emoticons.

She also reposted it in her story and wrote 'RP'. Soon, fans were quick to comment. One of them wrote "Oo ab samjha RP ka matlab", another mentioned, "RP ka matlab ye tha." A third person wrote, "Rp means not rishabh pant, actually he is ram pothineni." https://www.instagram.com/p/CkNT1b7BCiJ/

Meanwhile, Ram, a Tamil actor, made his acting debut in the film 'Devadasu' and is most recognized for his work in the films 'Ready' and 'Hyper'. He last appeared in the box office dud 'The Warrior' by Lingusamy. (ANI)

