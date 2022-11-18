Left Menu

Sony, Amazon Studios to develop shows on Marvel characters, starting with 'Silk: Spider Society'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 11:50 IST
Hollywood studio Sony is taking its roster of Marvel superheroes to Amazon for the small screen treatment.

The studio, which has the rights to more than 900 Marvel characters, on Thursday announced a deal with Amazon Studios to develop a ''suite of live-action television series'', reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The projects will air in the US on MGM+ and stream globally on Amazon's Prime Video platform.

The first series from the deal is the live-action show ''Silk: Spider Society'', created by ''The Walking Dead'' showrunner Angela Kang.

''Silk: Spider Society'' will focus on the Korean American superhero Cindy Moon, who in the Marvel comics develops superpowers after she's bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker.

The story will follow Cindy as she ''escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk''.

The show is developed by Kang in collaboration with Amy Pascal and filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who produced Sony's blockbuster movie ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse''.

''Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers,'' she added.

