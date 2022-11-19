Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes Subramania Bharathi, hails BHU for establishing chair dedicated to poet

Kashi left a deep impact on Bharathis personality, Pradhan had said.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:36 IST
PM Modi pays tributes Subramania Bharathi, hails BHU for establishing chair dedicated to poet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while highlighting the strong bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu referred to links of eminent poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi with the city.

In his inaugural speech at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam here, he also said Bharthi was attached with Kashi in such a way that it became his part.

''There is a great personality from Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet and freedom fighter, who lived for a long time in Kashi and studied here,'' Modi said and added ''it is said that it was here (in Varanasi) that he (Bharathi) sported his popular moustache''.

The prime minister, who paid rich tributes to the poet, hailed the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for establishing a chair dedicated to Bharati, which, he said, enhanced its pride. Born in Ettayapuram of Tirunelveli district (present-day Thoothukudi) in 1882, Bharathi had his early education in Tirunelveli and Varanasi. Popularly known as ''Mahakavi Bharathi'', he was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry and is considered one of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all time.

While seeing preparation for the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday had met Bharathi's 96-year-old nephew KV Krishnan and his family here.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he had also said, ''One of the greatest Tamil litterateurs of all time, Mahakavi Bharathi's home at Kashi Hanuman Ghat is a centre of learning and a holy pilgrimage.'' His works on social justice and women empowerment are relevant even today. Bharathi was introduced to spirituality and nationalism in Kashi itself. Kashi left a deep impact on Bharathi's personality, Pradhan had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022