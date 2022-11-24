Left Menu

Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers

The administration of Delhis famed Jama Masjid has put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of girls, whether alone or in groups. According to Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, the decision was taken after some incidents were reported on the premises of the heritage structure.Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that.

The administration of Delhi's famed Jama Masjid has put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of 'girls', whether alone or in groups. As the issue led to outrage in some quarters, the Shahi Imam stepped in to say the order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers. The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration said. However, it has come to attention only now ''Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid),'' reads the notice by the administration. According to Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, the decision was taken after some ''incidents'' were reported on the premises of the heritage structure.

''Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that,'' Bukhari told PTI.

''Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter,'' Bukhari added. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal termed it a violation of women's rights and said she was issuing a notice. ''It is completely wrong to ban the entry of women in Jama Masjid. The kind of rights a man has to praying, women also have the same rights. I am issuing a notice to imam of Jama Masjid. Nobody has the right to ban entry of women in this way,'' she said on Twitter. The 17th century Mughal era monument attracts thousands of devout as well as tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

