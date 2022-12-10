Left Menu

`Lavani Queen' singer Sulochana Chavan dies at 92

I offer my homage to the great singer and convey my condolences to Shri Vijay Chavan and other members of the bereaved family, he said in a message.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 16:28 IST
Sulochana Chavan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan died here on Saturday due to age-related ailments, her family said.

Chavan, 92, was a Padma Shri recipient. She breathed her last at her south Mumbai residence, her son and Dholki player Vijay Chavan told PTI.

Known as `Lavani Samradnyi' (Queen of Lavani), Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form `Tamasha'. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled her death.

''Smt Sulochana-tai Chavan was the undisputed Queen of Lavani. She infused life in poetry and immortalized many Lavanis on the strength of her unique voice and diction. Her beautiful voice will live on for many more years.

Chief Minister Shinde in his condolence message said Chavan's death has left a void in the field of Lavani, folk art and music. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to the late singer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

