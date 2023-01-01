'Doctor Who' star Peter Capaldi to helm new comedy pilot for Sky, check out to know more

Former 'Doctor Who' star Peter Capaldi is all set to helm a comedy-drama pilot for Sky Studios about a mother who adopts five children. According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Capaldi will helm They F**k You Up, which is based on Sarah Naish's novel 'But He Looks So Normal: A Bad-Tempered Parenting Guide for Adoptive Parents and Foster Parents'.

The non-broadcast pilot will be produced by Tod Productions, the STV Studios-backed firm established by Vera producer Elaine Collins, and Sky Studios, and will go into production early in 2019. The project was initially created for the BBC. Thomas Eccleshare, whose first drama Witness Number Three premiered this year on Channel 5, a UK broadcaster owned by Paramount, is the author of the novel They F**k You Up.

The Sky Studios production, according to Eccleshare, was a "funny, honest and acerbic" look at parenting. Eccleshare worked with Tod and Capaldi on their upcoming Apple TV+ series Criminal Record. Naish adopted five kids, and But He Looks So Normal is a self-described sourpuss parenting manual. Eccleshare said that he had been hired to pen two more half-hour episodes, despite the fact that Sky Studios has not yet committed to an entire season. Collins and Anil Gupta, Sky Studios' head of comedy, are the executive producers. Producer Katie Churchill is involved.

Capaldi is most recognised for his work as an actor, but he has also directed in the past, most notably on the BAFTA-winning BBC satire about the health care system, Getting On. Collins, his wife, is his wife. In an effort to discover hits to succeed Chernobyl and Gangs of London, Sky Studios is producing more pilots.

According to Deadline, Schtum, a second series that Eccleshare is creating for Sky. A Hasidic Jew who belongs to the Shomrim neighbourhood watch organisation in north London and a Black female Metropolitan Police officer make an odd crime-fighting team, according to him, in this "Rush Hour for the 21st century." They both rebel against their own backgrounds to become an exceedingly unusual duo battling crime in a more violent Hackney, Eccleshare claimed.

Along with a friend named Tom Joseph, he wrote the script. Monumental Television, led by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward and the producer of Harlots, is where the project is housed. (ANI)

