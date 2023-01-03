Left Menu

Sony TV withdraws recent 'Crime Patrol' episode following complaints from viewers

Sony TV has pulled down a recent episode of its popular series Crime Patrol after several viewers alleged that the makers distorted details of the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi.In a statement announcing that it was discontinuing the episode, the broadcaster termed the episode a work of fiction based on events that took place back in 2011 and that it was not related to the Walkar case.Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of Crime Patrol on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:39 IST
Sony TV withdraws recent 'Crime Patrol' episode following complaints from viewers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sony TV has pulled down a recent episode of its popular series ''Crime Patrol'' after several viewers alleged that the makers distorted details of the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi.

In a statement announcing that it was discontinuing the episode, the broadcaster termed the episode a ''work of fiction'' based on events that took place back in 2011 and that it was not related to the Walkar case.

''Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of 'Crime Patrol' on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media. ''We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case. We take every care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies,'' Sony TV said in the statement posted on its official Twitter page on Monday night. However, the move followed complaints from some social media users who alleged that the network had changed the religion of both the accused and victim. Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala who was arrested in November 2022. The killing allegedly took place in May 2022 but came to light only after his arrest. The gory details of how he disposed of the body after cutting her into many pieces grabbed the attention of the entire nation. Irate viewers tagged Sony TV on Twitter to complain about episode number 212, which premiered on December 27, with some also threatening to boycott the channel. According to the channel, it decided to take down the episode keeping in mind the sentiments expressed by a section of society.

''If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our sincere regrets,'' it said.

''Crime Patrol'', currently in its fifth season, is a long-running anthology series which presents reconstructed versions of crime cases that occurred in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023