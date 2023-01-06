Left Menu

Ruth Negga to co-star with Jake Gyllenhaal in Apply TV+'s 'Presumed Innocent'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 10:55 IST
Ruth Negga to co-star with Jake Gyllenhaal in Apply TV+'s 'Presumed Innocent'
Ruth Negga Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar nominee Ruth Negga will feature alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in ''Presumed Innocent'', an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the show is based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name and hails from David E Kelley and J J Abrams.

''Presumed Innocent'' chronicles the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own -- Rusty Sabich, played by Gyllenhaal -- is suspected of the crime.

The series explores the themes of obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Negga, best known for featuring in films such as ''Loving'' and ''Passing'', will essay the role of Rusty's wife, Barbara Sabich.

Her character is described as an artist, gallerist and mother whose life is upended when her husband is accused of murdering his mistress.

She fights for her family as she tends to her broken heart and broken marriage, and contends with her husband's highly publicized trial.

Kelley, known for ''Big Little Lies'' and ''Boston Legal'', will adapt the novel and serve as showrunner, and executive produce via David E Kelley Productions with Matthew Tinker.

''Star Wars'' alum Abrams is attached as an executive producer on the series along with Rachel Rusch Rich for the former's Bad Robot Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023