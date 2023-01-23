Left Menu

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul exude charm in first official wedding photos

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. Talking about the new bride and groom's outfit, Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings. He kept her hair tied back in a high bun and opted for a neutral, nude shade palate for her makeup.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:34 IST
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul exude charm in first official wedding photos
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul (Image Source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dropped their first wedding pictures on Monday and they look like a regal couple. The couple tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. Talking about the new bride and groom's outfit, Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings. He kept her hair tied back in a high bun and opted for a neutral, nude shade palate for her makeup.

KL Rahul complimented his bride in an off-white sherwani. In the first photo, the overjoyed bride was seen looking towards KL Rahul as they sat down for the wedding rituals.

In the second and third photos, they were seen taking the 'Pheras'. KL Rahul's gesture in the fourth photo made everyone go 'aww'! In the photo, he could be seen his stunning bride's hand as Athiya blushed.

And lastly, the couple shared a photo of them looking into each other's eyes with love and of course, the sun smiling on them! Athiya also penned a beautiful caption along with the photos. She wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love..."

She continued, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Earlier, the elated father of the bride, Suniel Shetty was captured on the paparazzi's lenses along with Ahan Shetty. They both expressed gratitude and even shared their happiness with everyone present there by distributing sweets.

Suniel even revealed that a reception would be held after the IPL. While talking about the wedding function, Suniel Shetty said, "Bahut acha raha...aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon!"

He further added, "In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki who part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon." For the wedding, both Suniel and Ahan looked dapper in traditional outfits. Suniel Shetty donned a traditional solid light pale brown coloured Dhoti layered with a long men's necklace. Ahan, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani and looked extremely charming in it!

Talking about the newly wedded couple, they started dating a few years ago and made their relationship official on social media the previous year as KL Rahul his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023