Apple TV+ renews 'Tehran' for third season, Hugh Laurie joins cast

Espionage thriller series ''Tehran'' is getting a third season on streaming platform Apple TV+.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, ''House'' alum Hugh Laurie is the latest addition to the cast of the show.

''Tehran'' follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in the Iranian capital that places her and everyone around her in jeopardy. Season three, currently under production, will see Tamar reeling from the loss of her closest allies and looking for a way to reinvent herself as she tries to win back the Mossad's support after going rogue at the end of chapter two.

Laurie will play Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector.

Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+, said they are excited to have Laurie join Sultan and the talented cast in a new storyline. '''Tehran' is a nonstop thrill ride that has hooked fans around the globe. Like viewers everywhere, we can't wait for another heart-pounding season from Dana, Shula, Danny, Tony, and the rest of the creative team,'' said Wandell.

Moshe Zonder (''Fauda''), Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created ''Tehran'', which has Daniel Syrkin serving as director and co-creator.

Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi also star in the series along with Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei who have also joined the season three cast.

