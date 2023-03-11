Police recover medicines from farmhouse where actor Satish Kaushik attended party day before death

The Delhi Police has recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik had attended a party a day before he died due to a heart attack, officials said on Saturday.

Kaushik (66) died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He felt dizzy late on Wednesday night and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, abutting Delhi, where he was declared ''brought dead on arrival''.

On Thursday at 2.22 am, information about Kaushik's death was received from the hospital. Thereafter, the body was shifted to DDU hospital for further inquest proceedings, a senior police officer said.

Inquiry conducted so far revealed that Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, came to Delhi on Wednesday around 10 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at Bijwasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rajeev Kumar said. According to the actor's manager, they celebrated Holi till 3 pm. No party was held in the evening or night. Around 9 pm, Kaushik had his dinner and then after taking a walk went to his bedroom and started watching some movie clips, the police officer said. Around 12 am, Kaushik called for his manager who was staying in the adjoining room and complained about uneasiness and chest pain. Thereafter, he was rushed to Fortis hospital where he was declared brought dead, Kumar said. During inquest proceedings, nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of the deceased, except for some medicines, police said, adding all witnesses were examined and their statements recorded. The CCTV footage from the spot has also been seized and being examined. The autopsy was conducted by the board of doctors at DDU hospital on Thursday at 10 am following which the body was handed over to the family, police said.

The post-mortem report states the preliminary cause of death is due to cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage associated with coronary artery disease and the manner of death appears to be natural, the additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest) said.

However, the final opinion shall be reached after perusal of the histopathology study report of the heart and blood FSL, Kumar said. The police are in touch with the family of Kaushik and they did not raise any suspicion of foul play in the death, officials said, adding that during the inquiry nothing suspicious or foul play came on record.

However, the police proceedings under CrPC section 174 are going on, they added. Kaushik, whose directing credits include ''Tere Naam'' and ''Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'', is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

