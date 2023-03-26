Left Menu

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, dies at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time. Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber Image Credit: Wikipedia
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed by a representative. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.” Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son's side with other loved ones.

Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One's “Love, Lies and Records,” which was based on the book “The Little Prince.” He also worked on his father's 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theatre album.

Nicholas is Webber's son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill, also the mother of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has four other children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

