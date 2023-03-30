Left Menu

South Kashmir woman makes world's smallest 'mandala' shikara

Childhood interest in drawing and painting led Mahira Shah to the world of mandala art and today she holds the world record for making the smallest mandala shikara. The art form was popularised by Indian artist SH Raza, who created several paintings of the mandala art and became world famous for them.Mahira Shah entered the Indian Books of Records for making the worlds smallest shikara in mandala art.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:30 IST
South Kashmir woman makes world's smallest 'mandala' shikara
  • Country:
  • India

Childhood interest in drawing and painting led Mahira Shah to the world of 'mandala' art and today she holds the world record for making the smallest mandala shikara. Mandala is an ancient Indian art pattern which involves drawing of circles in intricate designs. The art form was popularised by Indian artist SH Raza, who created several paintings of the mandala art and became world famous for them.

Mahira Shah entered the Indian Books of Records for making the world's smallest shikara in mandala art. The artwork is more or less the size of an A3 sheet.

''During my free time, I would try my hand at mandala (art). My husband and father-in-law noticed that I had some talent and they encouraged me to take it up,'' Shah told PTI from her Pahalgam home.

Born and brought up in Tral township of Pulwama district, Mahira Shah got married to Inamul Haq who hails from Pahalgam. Haq is a proud husband and an unabashed admirer of his wife's work.

''She worked with the intention of breaking the world record or to set a new record. She created several mandala art pieces such as shikara, spinning wheel and kangri (a Kashmiri firepot made of wicker and clay). The India Book of Records accepted her entry and also nominated her for the Gold medal. I am thankful to her for making me feel proud,'' Haq said.

Mahira's father in law, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah said he encouraged his daughter-in-law to pursue her craft when he noticed her talent.

''I treat her like my own daughter. I told her to pursue her interest and we are supporting her,'' Shah, a teacher by profession, said.

Shah said for their family, Mahira's record was an early Eid gift. ''It is as if we celebrated even before the fasting month. We are extremely happy.'' Mahira is sad, though, as no one from the administration came to appreciate her effort.

''This is not just my achievement. This achievement belongs to Pahalgam, Tral, the entire Kashmir, and also India for a world record was made,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023