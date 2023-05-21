Left Menu

Telugu music composer Raj of Raj-Koti duo passes away

Telugu music composer Raj of the popular music director duo Raj and Koti passed away here on Sunday.Raj, or Thotakura Somaraju, died of cardiac-related issues, sources said. He was 68.He was the son of stalwart music director T V Raju.Popularly known as Raj-Koti, Saluri Koteswara Rao, the duo composed music for over 180 films during the eighties and early nineties.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 22:40 IST
He was the son of stalwart music director T V Raju.

Popularly known as Raj-Koti, (Saluri Koteswara Rao), the duo composed music for over 180 films during the eighties and early nineties. The duo split during the mid-90s. Megastar Chiranjeevi condoled Raj's death and said the music composed by Raj-Koti played a key role in the success of his films in the initial phase of his career.

