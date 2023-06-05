Left Menu

Vicky-Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' raises Rs 22.59 crore in opening weekend

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has earned Rs 22.59 crore in the first weekend of its release at the domestic box office, the makers announced Monday.Maddock Films, the banner behind the romantic comedy, shared the movies updated net box office collection in a poster on social media.The weekend was filled with love Audience, thank you for loving this hatke kahani.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 10:13 IST
''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'', starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has earned Rs 22.59 crore in the first weekend of its release at the domestic box office, the makers announced Monday.

Maddock Films, the banner behind the romantic comedy, shared the movie's updated net box office collection in a poster on social media.

''The weekend was filled with love! Audience, thank you for loving this hatke kahani. Pesh hai ek hatke kahani from the makers of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi'. Book your tickets sahparivaar,'' the production house said in the tweet.

Set in Indore, ''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'' follows a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a 'divorce'.

Directed by Laxman Utekar of ''Luka Chuppi'' and ''Mimi'' fame, the film was released in theatres countrywide on June 2.

Co-produced by Jio Studios, ''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'' also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

