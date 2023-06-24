Left Menu

Olivia Colman in talks to join 'Paddington 3'

Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman is likely to join the cast of 'Paddington 3'.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 12:25 IST
Olivia Colman in talks to join 'Paddington 3'
Actor Olivia Colman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman is likely to join the cast of 'Paddington 3'. The update has been shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ben Whishaw has long voiced the titular bear, who in past films was seen getting into adventures with the Brown family. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps but the movie will see Paddington travel from his home in London to his native home of "darkest Peru." The outlet reported that Olivia's character will run a retirement home for bears in Peru.

Paddington in Peru will be the feature debut of Dougal Wilson, the award-winning commercial and music video director. Heyday and StudioCanal are producing the feature. The shooting will take place in London and Peru.

StudioCanal, which is fully backing the movie, will release Paddington in Peru in the U.K., France, Germany, Benelux, Australia/New Zealand and Poland. Sony Pictures holds rights for the rest of the world, excluding Russia, China and Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023