Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran sustains ligament tear, undergoes keyhole surgery

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran sustained a ligament tear while shooting a stunt sequence for the Malayalam movie 'Vilayath Buddha' at Marayoor in Idukki district, producers of the movie said on Monday.

The actor, who got injured on the set on Sunday afternoon, was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi where he underwent keyhole surgery today.

The producer of the movie, Sandip Senan, said the actor was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the accident, which took place occurred during a stunt sequence involving a bus.

''Doctors said it was a ligament tear and he was shifted to Kochi yesterday itself. Today, after consulting with his personal doctor, he underwent keyhole surgery,'' Senan told PTI.

He said the actor will have to rest for four to six weeks.

'Vilayath Buddha', directed by Jayan Nambiyar, is based on a book written by G R Indugopan.

The shooting of the movie has been temporarily halted.

Just recently, Sukumaran had announced that he will be playing a role in the high-octane Bollywood action movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' along with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

