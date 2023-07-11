Left Menu

In the recent development in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', the well-known host Cyrus Broacha has made an exit from the show due to a sudden medical emergency in the family.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 09:09 IST
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Cyrus Broacha makes emergency exit from show
Salman Khan, Cyrus Broacha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In the recent development in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', host Cyrus Broacha has made an exit from the show due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. Cyrus in a recent episode said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside the house and urged Bigg Boss and the host to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show.

However, the host, Salman Khan, initially said that he cannot allow him to leave the show. Salman said, "I know Cyrus it's just another four to five weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro I cannot get you out of this place and I get you out then I have to get so and so people out of this house. You can't because it is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work bro. I don't think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed! It doesn't work like this, the show doesn't work as per your whims and fancies."

In the recent episode, Cyrus was informed about the family emergency by Bigg Boss and it was announced that he has been allowed to leave the show. This announcement made the contestants emotional. The official statement has also been released by the makers which reads, "Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family's request, we request you to allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period."

Meanwhile, a nomination task also took place inside the house. Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, and Avinash Sachdev were nominated contestants. They now face the challenge of surviving the eviction and securing their place in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

