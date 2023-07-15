Left Menu

What was Nitesh Tiwari's biggest takeaway from 'Bawaal' shoot? Find out

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial 'Bawaal' is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 13:40 IST
What was Nitesh Tiwari's biggest takeaway from 'Bawaal' shoot? Find out
Director Nitesh Tiwari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial 'Bawaal' is set against the backdrop of World War 2. The film has Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany.

Nitesh, Varun, and Janhvi recently travelled to Dubai to promote his film. Speaking to the media, Nitesh discussed his film at length.

On being asked about his biggest lesson from the film's shoot, Nitesh said, "There are certain ideologies that I believe in and that's the guiding light for. One of the strongest human feelings for me is empathy. There is no way we can ever compromise on it. That is my strongest take away from the film." As some portions of the film are revolving around the war, he also opened up about he deals with the war within himself.

"I have started believing very strongly that whatever happens, happens for the best. There have been situations where you will find yourself asking why has this happened to me. But the alternative that life gives you at a later stage turns out to be a much better alternative," he shared. 'Bawaal' will release on Prime Video on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023