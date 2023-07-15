Left Menu

Gurugram: Jailed gangster Amit Dagar's wife held in extortion case

Her husband was also a part of it, police said.She was produced in a city court on Saturday and taken into a two-day police remand.ACP crime Varun Dahiya said in March last year police got information about an incident where 5-6 individuals, in the name of the two, forcibly extorted around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 from each street vendor and shopkeeper in Khandsa Mandi.

The wife of jailed gangster Amit Dagar was arrested here for extorting money from fruit and vegetable vendors and traders at the behest of her husband, police said on Saturday.

Accused Twinkle used to fix the prices of vegetables in Gurugram's Khandsa Mandi as well extort money by threatening the vendors through her henchmen, they said.

The commission agents and other fruit and vegetable traders, under the fear of the gangster's wife, had to sell vegetables at inflated prices so that she could take a higher share, they said.

Twinkle was currently operating gangster Kaushal Chaudhary's gang. Her husband was also a part of it, police said.

She was produced in a city court on Saturday and taken into a two-day police remand.

ACP crime Varun Dahiya said in March last year police got information about an incident where 5-6 individuals, in the name of the two, forcibly extorted around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 from each street vendor and shopkeeper in Khandsa Mandi. The accused along with her accomplice extorted money from the vendors at the behest of Dagar and even sold polythene bags at inflated prices, he said.

An FIR was registered in this matter at Shivaji Nagar police station and Twinkle was arrested from Bhondsi area on Friday, police said.

Previously, in connection with this case of illegal extortion, Sandeep alias Bandar, a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested on June 24 by the crime unit, sector 39, they said, adding illegal weapons were recovered from his possession.

So far, five suspects have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in this case, ACP Dahiya said.

"This lady don was arrested earlier also but now she wanted to establish her supremacy in Khandsa Mandi. After being produced in a city court we have taken her on two days police remand are questioning her", said ACP Dahiya.

