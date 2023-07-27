Kang Tae Oh shared his excitement and dedication for his upcoming movie 'Target'

In the highly anticipated thriller film 'Target,' Kang Tae Oh shines as Detective Na, a passionate rookie member of the Cyber Investigation Unit. The movie, set to be released on August 30, also stars Shin Hye Sun and Kim Sung Kyun in pivotal roles.

The plot of 'Target' revolves around Soo Hyun (played by Shin Hye Sun), an ordinary office worker whose life takes a suspenseful turn after she becomes the target of a crime following a secondhand transaction. The movie presents a realistic and unpredictable crime scenario that could happen in anyone's daily life, drawing viewers into the gripping narrative and leaving them wondering if they, too, could find themselves in a similar situation. Shin Hye Sun's stellar performance as Soo Hyun adds to the allure of the thriller genre.

Kang Tae Oh's portrayal of Detective Na is a standout in the film. Despite being tasked with numerous cybercrime cases, Detective Na remains a passionate and determined investigator who approaches each case with unwavering dedication. When Soo Hyun reports an online trading scam, Detective Na responds with kindness and joins forces with Senior Detective Joo, played by Kim Sung Kyun, to track down the culprits involved in the crime.

For Kang Tae Oh, taking on the role of Detective Na was a dream come true. The actor expressed his interest for the thriller genre and his desire to play a detective character. To prepare for the role, Kang Tae Oh diligently sought advice from real detectives, gaining insights into their daily lives and the experiences of rookie detectives.

Kang Tae Oh said, “I’ve always wanted to do a thriller genre and play a detective character. I prepared for the role by seeking advice from real detectives, asking about what it’s like being a police officer in their everyday life and what rookie detectives are like in reality.”

Director Park Hee Gon praised Kang Tae Oh's performance, commending the actor for effectively portraying Detective Na's kind, sincere, and determined personality. The director highlighted the strong connection between Kang Tae Oh and his character, further solidifying the authenticity of the portrayal.

Director Park Hee Gon explained, “Detective Na is a kind, sincere, and determined rookie detective, and Kang Tae Oh did a great job of portraying that character.”

Recently, a poster for 'Target' was unveiled, capturing a compelling image of an opened delivery box with torn tape, bearing the enigmatic text, "Today, I purchased a secondhand item from a murderer." The poster hints at the gripping and suspenseful nature of the film, piquing the interest of the audience.

Target is set to be released on August 30, 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates on Korean movies!

