Left Menu

Bengaluru: Engineer kills wife, children; ends life

The deceased have been identified as Veerarjuna Vijay, wife Hymavathi 29 and daughters -- Moksha Meghanayana 2 and eight-month-old Shruti Sunayana, they said.No suicide note was found, police said, adding, the reason behind taking such an extreme step by the man is yet to be ascertained.Police suspects that he must have killed his wife and two daughters on July 31 and then died by suicide the same day by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.The matter came to light on Thursday when Hymavathis brother visited her residence in Sathya Sai Layout.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:05 IST
Bengaluru: Engineer kills wife, children; ends life
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old engineer ended his life after allegedly strangulating his wife and two daughters at his house in Whitefield here, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Veerarjuna Vijay, wife Hymavathi (29) and daughters -- Moksha Meghanayana (2) and eight-month-old Shruti Sunayana, they said.

No suicide note was found, police said, adding, the reason behind taking such an extreme step by the man is yet to be ascertained.

Police suspects that he must have killed his wife and two daughters on July 31 and then died by suicide the same day by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

The matter came to light on Thursday when Hymavathi's brother visited her residence in Sathya Sai Layout. Despite knocking the door several times and when no one responded, he became suspicious and informed police, a senior police officer said. ''Our team reached the spot and broke open the door. We saw the man hanging from the ceiling fan while his wife and two daughters were found lying on the floor in the living room of the house. We also observed strangulation marks on the neck of the woman and the two children,'' he said.

The man and his wife were incommunicado since the last few days which prompted Hymavathi's brother to check on them, he added.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Vijay first strangulated his wife and then his two daughters. After killing them, he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, the officer said.

The couple had been married for over six years, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023