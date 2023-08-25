Google Doodle pays tribute to Habib Benglia, pioneering French actor, on his 128th Birthday

In a special tribute, today's Google Doodle commemorates the 128th Birthday of Habib Benglia, a remarkable French actor. Benglia, originally from Africa, holds the distinction of being the first actor born on the continent to secure substantial roles in both the world of cinema and theater.

Habib Benglia came into the world on this very day in 1895, in the city of Oran, situated in Algeria. His early years were spent in Timbuktu before he embarked on a journey to France for his education. Although his initial aspirations leaned towards becoming an agricultural engineer, his passion for the performing arts, particularly theater, proved to be his true calling. Regularly attending live performances, Benglia's fascination with the stage grew. A turning point arrived when a talent scout spotted him reciting poetry to his friends. This encounter led him to take the leap and audition for theatrical productions. His talents shone through, and he secured roles in plays such as "Le Minaret," "Aphrodite," and "L’Oedipe Roi de Bouhélier."

Following his service in World War I, Habib Benglia remained committed to his acting pursuits. In 1923, at the age of 27, he achieved a groundbreaking milestone by landing a lead role in "The Emperor Jones." This historic achievement made him the first black actor to command a prominent role at the esteemed French national theater. As his career progressed, he delved into playwriting, penning works like "Un soir à Bamako" (An Evening in Bamako), which later found its way onto television screens in 1950.

Habib Benglia's cinematic journey included notable lead performances in movies such as "Dainah la Métisse," "Sola," and "Les Mystères de Paris." However, the era's colonial cinema scene imposed limitations on Benglia's aspirations to portray a wider array of characters. Despite grappling with prevailing prejudice and racism, Benglia's dedication shone brightly as he participated in more than a hundred plays. An influential figure in the realm of Black theater and film in France, his legacy continues to take center stage, resonating with underrepresented performers everywhere.

Warmest birthday wishes to the late Habib Benglia, a trailblazer who etched an indelible mark on the world of acting.

Also Read: Google Doodle Marks India's Chandrayaan-3's Pioneering Landing on Moon's South Pole