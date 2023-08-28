Left Menu

Filmmaker Vijay Anand’s wife Sushma Anand dies of cardiac arrest

Sushma Anand, wife of filmmaker Vijay Anand, passed away following cardiac arrest at her residence in suburban Mumbai, his manager said.She was 84.Sushma died at her residence in the Pali Hill area of Bandra, on Sunday afternoon around 2.30-3 pm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:47 IST
Sushma Anand, wife of filmmaker Vijay Anand, passed away following cardiac arrest at her residence in suburban Mumbai, his manager said.

She was 84.

Sushma died at her residence in the Pali Hill area of Bandra, on Sunday afternoon around 2.30-3 pm. ''She was a bit unwell due to old age but had no health issues as such. She was supposed to have her lunch and was going to sit on the chair when she fell down. Her house help and son Vaibhav came running and they tried to talk to her, but she didn't respond. They immediately rushed her to Holy Family hospital. The doctors declared her dead and said she died of cardiac arrest," Kukko Shivpuri, manager of Ketnav Studio, told PTI.

Actors Tabu and Kiran Kumar visited Sushma Anand's residence to offer their last respects.

Sushma Anand's husband Vijay Anand, popularly known as Goldie Anand, was known for directing films like "Guide", "Jewel Thief", "Kala Bazaar" and others. He passed away in 2004 at the age of 70. Vijay was the brother of late star Dev Anand and producer-director Chetan Anand.

Vijay Anand also directed ''Tere Ghar Ke Samne'', ''Teesri Manzil'' and ''Johny Mera Naam''.

Sushma Anand's last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium in the morning by Vaibhav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

