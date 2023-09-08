Left Menu

Torch for National Games lit by Goa Governor

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday lit the Mashaal or torch for the next months National Games which will be held in the coastal state. The governor lit the torch and also released the anthem for the games, sung by actor Amitabh Bachchan.Goa will be hosting the National Games for the first time, the chief minister noted.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:58 IST
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday lit the `Mashaal' or torch for the next month's National Games which will be held in the coastal state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union minister Shripad Naik and others were present during the event at the Raj Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Games on October 25 or 26, 2023, Sawant said. The governor lit the torch and also released the anthem for the games, sung by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Goa will be hosting the National Games for the first time, the chief minister noted. It is not about winning or losing but participation in the Games is more important, he added. The torch will travel across the state and also to other states to create awareness about the Games, Sawant said.

