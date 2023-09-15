Rozlyn Khan congratulates Ayushmann Khurrana on Dream Girl 2's box office success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: The beauty with brains, Rozlyn Khan is back in action after being a valiant cancer survivor! Rozlyn Khan was spotted at Dream Girl 2 success party organised at Andheri West, since the movie had a dream run at the box office crossing more than 100 crores India nett and still counting. Dream Girl 2 had Ayushmann Khurrana playing the protagonist who mesmerized the audience yet again with his on screen presence and Ananya Panday played his love interest. Dream Girl2 had Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and a host of other seasoned actors who added life to the movie. The gorgeous Rozlyn Khan who had made waves last year with Aa Bhi Jaa album last year opposite Rajniesh Duggall was elated at the event and congratulated Ayushmann Khurrana on Dream Girl 2's box office success. Rozlyn Khan on this occasion said,'' I am really happy for my dear friend, Ayushmann Khurrana as he is a versatile actor and it gives me immense pleasure in congratulating him for the astounding success of his Dream Girl 2 movie and wish that God gives him even more power for his forthcoming films.'' Rozlyn looked resplendent as Ayushmann Khurrana and Rozlyn Khan posed for the shutterbugs. https://www.instagram.com/p/CxFHWVYthLI/?igshid=YWYwM2I1ZDdmOQ== Rozlyn is glad that finally with movies like Sunny Deol 's Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan 's Jawan, the audience is finally back in the theatres in huge numbers. Rozlyn added, ''Bollywood movies releasing in theatres has always been like a festival and it is an occasion for family and friends to rejoice together and this can be called as the return of the movie theatres era.'' Rozlyn is back to working as usual after having battled cancer and is working on a couple of projects for which the official announcements will be made soon.

