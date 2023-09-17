"It will all be worth it…”: Tiger Shroff hints at big announcement soon

Building more and more excitement among his fans, actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday hinted at a big announcement coming soon. Tiger on his Instagram story acknowledged the anticipation surrounding his next move and expressed regret for keeping his fans waiting. He stated, "Been reading all your comments and tweets, and we are truly sorry to keep you waiting... The wait finally ends tomo...promise it will all be worth it starting tomo."

Meanwhile, Tiger recently wrapped up the shooting for his next action movie 'Ganapath: Part 1'. Tiger in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Karan Johar's's next 'Screw Dheela'. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after 'Student of the Year 2'. He will also share the screen with Sara Ali Khan in 'Hero No 1' and team up with Janhvi Kapoor for 'Rambo,' promising an array of diverse and exciting roles for his fans to look forward to. (ANI)

Not only this, Tiger also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE. (ANI)

