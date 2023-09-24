Left Menu

Veteran Malayalam director KG George passes away

Veteran filmmaker KG George has died. He was in his late seventies.

24-09-2023
Late director KG George (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran filmmaker KG George has died. He was in his late seventies. KG George suffered a stroke a few years ago and since then his health started deteriorating. Unfortunately, on Sunday, he breathed his last.

KG George's funeral is likely to be held on Tuesday Soon after the news broke, several celebs and politicians took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the filmmaker.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said," KG George was a filmmaker who won a place in the hearts of the audience by dealing with socially responsible issues. His unique method was to analyze the structure of society and the structure of individual minds." "KG George made interventions that blurred the distinction between artistic cinema and commercial cinema. That in turn raised the quality and enjoyment level of the movie remarkably. He is the director of many memorable movies," he condoled.

Mammootty, who worked with KG George in several films, such as Mela (1980), Yavanika (1982), took to Facebook and wrote, "One more person, who was close to the heart, says goodbye, Condolences George Sir." Swaroop Kaimal on X (formerly Twitter) condoled the death of the late filmmaker and wrote, "Thank you Sir, for everything."

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also paid his heartfelt condolences. Taking to Instagram Story, he shared a picture of KG George and wrote, "Rest in peace sir! One of the finest filmmakers of the country bids adieu."

KG George won the Kerala State Film Awards for his movies Yavanika, Swapnadanam, Adaminte Vaariyellu and Iraka. Panchavadi Palam directed by him in 1984 is considered one of the best political satire films in Malayalam cinema. He is survived by wife Selma George, son Arun and daughter Thara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

