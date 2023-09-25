Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra gave major couple goal with matching wedding ensembles

The wedding chimes rang for actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, in the midst of elegance and romance. The lavish ceremonies took place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha looked stunning in their pastel outfit exuding timeless beauty. Indeed, Parineeti and Raghav gave major couple goals with their matching outfits.

'Ishaqzaade' actor opted for a hand-crafted wedding ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Her royal lehenga with intricate hand embroidery was an excellent example of craftsmanship, and left everyone in awe of her beauty. She wore the lehenga with a beautiful veil featuring Raghav's name. She completed her bridal look with stunning jewellery, including a necklace with uncut emeralds, earrings, a maang tikka, and haathphool.

Raghav on the other hand, complemented the bride with his equally beautiful choice and looked stunning in his pristine ivory Sherwani. The couple, who tied the knot on Sunday in the presence of their families and close friends took to their respective social media handles to share the first set of wedding photos.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a series of pictures which she captioned, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. (ANI)

