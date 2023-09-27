“It’s a symbol of respect:” Shefali Shah on passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament

By Aarushi Raina Actor Shefali Shah, who is known for diverse, intense and vulnerable roles, on Wednesday hailed the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament as "amazing" step that was "long overdue."

In conversation with ANI, she termed the passage of women’s reservation bill "a symbol of respect to the women for their intelligence, sensibility and their sensitivity." “That’s is amazing. It was long, long overdue to have women empowered, to give importance to their decisions, their choices, to their options. It’s a symbol of respect to the women for their intelligence, sensibility and their sensitivity. And to believe that they can be part of decisions in creating beautiful environment for our country,” Shefali Shah told ANI.

The draft legislation called 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which was passed by an overwhelming majority in both Houses of the Parliament last week, provides for a 33 per cent reservation for women not just in the Parliament but also in state legislative bodies. It was the first bill passed in the new Parliament building. Meanwhile, Shefali is on cloud nine as she bagged the nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2023 for her stellar performance in ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’.

She said, "I am very excited, just over the moon, very very happy. It’s a huge validation and it’s still sinking in." Revealing what made her say "yes" to the 'Delhi Crime' series, Shefali said, "It just took me 5 minutes to say yes when Richie Mehta first narrated (the script). More than reading out the script, he just detailed what all happened in Delhi at that point of time (after the horrific gangape of a para-medical student in Delhi in 2012, which came to be known as the Nirbhaya case). He briefed me on how the investigation into the Nirbhaya case progressed. And, less than 5 minutes into the reading session, I said I want to do this. It was really as simple as that. It was a decision that came out of my heart. I didn’t give it any thought.“

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra, the series starrred Shefali as the protagonist, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, while Rajesh Tilang, and Rasika Duggal were also cast in lead roles. Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, 'Delhi Crime S2' was inspired by true events.

The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police's investigation into the 2012 Delhi gangrape. It was the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award. Shefali also left the audiences spellbound with her magnetic screen presence and brilliant performances in 'Jalsa', 'Human', and 'Darlings' and ’Doctor G', among others. (ANI)

